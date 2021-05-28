 Back To Top
Business

Naver aims for zero carbon emissions by 2040

By Song Su-hyun
Published : May 28, 2021 - 16:13       Updated : May 28, 2021 - 16:13
Naver's headquarters in Pangyo, Gyeonggi Province (Korea Herald DB)
Naver's headquarters in Pangyo, Gyeonggi Province (Korea Herald DB)

Naver, the largest portal operator in South Korea, said Friday that it had a plan to cut its greenhouse gas emissions to zero by 2040.

The internet company came up with the plan, “2040 Carbon Negative,” because greenhouse gas emissions are forecast to surge for the next 10 years in line with the growing data traffic at internet data centers.

The company’s plan aims to reach the same carbon neutrality goal that the government is pursuing, but 10 years earlier.

As an example of the steps Naver is taking, it said, 100 percent of the electricity it uses to run its data centers will come from renewable energy. The data centers account for 99 percent of the firm’s total carbon emissions.

By 2030, 60 percent of the electricity Naver uses will come from renewable energy.

At its headquarters in Bundang, Gyeonggi Province, and its data center in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province, the company will improve its photovoltaic power generation systems.

For the company’s second office building and data center, it is preparing to introduce geothermal energy and eco-friendly cooling systems.

“As digitalization is accelerated under COVID-19, greenhouse gas emissions are expected to increase at a rapid rate,” a company official said. “As a leading internet business, Naver will join the global move of increasing the use of renewable energy and contribute to achieving the goal of carbon neutrality.”

By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)
