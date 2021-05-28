Moon replaces senior secretary for public communication

A file photo of Park Soo-hyun, new senior Cheong Wa Dae secretary for public communication (Yonhap)

President Moon Jae-in has named Park Soo-hyun, a former lawmaker, as new senior secretary for public communication, Cheong Wa Dae said Friday.



Park served as Cheong Wa Dae spokesman from 2017-2018.



The president also picked Bang Jung-kyun, vice president of Sangji University, as senior secretary for civic and social agenda, and Nam Young-sook, ambassador to Norway, as adviser for economic affairs, according to presidential chief of staff You Young-min. (Yonhap)



