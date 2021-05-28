3 soldiers, 2 airmen test positive for coronavirus

Soldiers enter Seoul Station, in this file photo taken May 10, 2021. (Yonhap)

Three Army soldiers and two airmen have tested positive for the new coronavirus, the defense ministry said Friday.



The Army officers based in Hongcheon, some 100 kilometers east of Seoul, were confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 after one of them first developed symptoms, according to the ministry.



On follow-up tests at the unit, 156 people have tested negative, while 16 are waiting for their results.



In Osan, 55 km south of Seoul, two Air Force officers have tested positive while in quarantine after a virus case was reported at their base.



The latest cases raised the total number of infections reported among the military population to 951.



Nationwide, South Korea reported 587 new cases Friday, bringing the total caseload to 138,898. (Yonhap)