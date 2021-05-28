N. Korean ICBMs pose 'real danger' to US homeland: Gen. Milley

The image captured from the website of the US Department of Defense shows Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin (L) and Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, testifying at a hearing before the House Appropriation Subcommittee on Defense in Washington on Thursday. (Yonhap)

WASHINGTON -- North Korea continues to build up its ballistic missile capability, which poses "real danger" to the US mainland, the top US military commander said Thursday.



Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, also said the North is showing no signs of giving up its efforts to bolster its military capability.



North Korea "continues to enhance its ballistic missile capability and possesses the technical capacity to present a real danger to the US homeland as well as our allies and partners across the Indo-Pacific," Milley said in written testimony to the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense.



"They show no signs of moderation in their focus on military capability at the expense of their most vulnerable citizens and peace of the Korean Peninsula," he added,



His written testimony was submitted before a hearing on the defense budget request for fiscal year 2022. Also in attendance was Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.



Austin said the US will continue to focus on dealing with North Korean threats while putting diplomacy at the forefront.



"Even as we address China's growing military capability, we will remain focused on North Korea," he said in his own written testimony also submitted to the House Subcommittee on Defense.



" Leading with diplomacy, the United States will continue to work to mitigate North Korea's destabilizing and provocative behavior and maintain peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula," he added.



Still, he too noted the North's nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles pose threats to the United States and its allies.



"Pyongyang continues to develop its nuclear and ballistic missile programs, posing an increasing threat to regional allies and partners and with ambitions to be able to strike the US homeland," said the defense secretary.



North Korea reportedly possesses several intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) that can hit the continental US.



Pyongyang has maintained a self-imposed moratorium on nuclear and long-range missile testing since November 2017.



However, the US director of national intelligence, Avril Haines, said earlier that Pyongyang may resume its long-range missile testing in the near future.



"For its part, North Korea may take aggressive and potentially destabilizing actions to reshape its security environment and will seek to drive wedges between the United States and its allies," Haines said. "These efforts could include the resumption of nuclear weapons and intercontinental ballistic missile testing." (Yonhap)