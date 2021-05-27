[Today’s K-pop] BTS makes appearance on “Friends: The Reunion” special

(Credit: HBO)



BTS made 13-second guest appearance in the special for “Friends: The Reunion” as the much-anticipated sitcom that returned on Thursday, local time.



The bandmates appeared sitting on and around a sofa with a subtitle that introduced them as “BTS: Biggest Boy Band on the Planet” complete with a Korean national flag.



“My mom bought me the DVDs of the whole series when I was in elementary school. ‘Friends’ really had a big hand in teaching me English and the show really taught me the things about life and true friendship,” said RM before the septet shouted “We Love ‘Friends’!”



The reunion special had a series of A-list celebrity guests from David Beckham, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Cindy Crawford and Cara Delevingne to Reese Witherspoon and Tom Selleck who played supporting characters in the show.



Lest fans be disappointed by the briefness of the guest appearance, Ben Winston who directed the reunion special tweeted in advance: “I want to manage your expectations on this. BTS’ appearance in Friends: The Reunion will actually be a really short moment.”



Enhyphen to release Japanese single





(Credit: Belief Lab)



Enhyphen will enter Japan with a showcase to roll out its debut single there.



Its agency Belief Lab announced the news on the band’s website on Wednesday that the rookie group will host an online showcase on July 13, a week after the release of single “Border: Hakanai.” The single album consists of three tracks including Japanese version of “Given-Taken” and “Let Me In (20 Cube)” from its first EP “Border: Day One.”



The six-month-old band topped Oricon’s weekly albums chart for two consecutive weeks and the monthly chart in April with its second EP “Border: Carnival” that came out last month. It became the first act to stay at the top of the weekly chart for two weeks in a row this year.



With the EP, it hit seven tallies of the latest Billboard as well, ranking No. 18 on both Billboard 200 and Artist 100 and No. 1 on world album chart.



G(I)-dle’s Yuqi reigns on TikTok China





(Credit: Cube Entertainment)



Yuqi of G(I)-dle demonstrated her star power in China landing at the top of challenge and search word popularity rankings of TikTok with a video.



She uploaded a challenge for “Bonnie & Clyde,” one of the double title tracks from her solo debut single “A Page,” today. Wearing a black jacket with matching short skirt paired with a pair of chunky black boots, the idol danced to the upbeat music.



The challenge video drew over 8.7 million views on the video-sharing platform, known in China as Douyin, and shot to No. 1 on two of its tallies.

Yuqi put out her first digital single two weeks ago and co-wrote the lyrics of first track “Giant.”



Meanwhile, the group’s leader Soyeon also is gearing up for a solo gig although specific date has not been set, confirmed agency Cube Entertainment last week.



TXT unveils highlight medley via TikTok





(Credit: Big Hit Music)