National

[Graphic News] Over half of Koreans say Moon-Biden summit talks went ‘well’

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : May 28, 2021 - 10:00       Updated : May 28, 2021 - 10:00




Over half of South Koreans positively evaluated last week’s summit meetings between President Moon Jae-in and US President Joe Biden, a poll showed.

In the Realmeter poll of 2,004 adults conducted nationwide May 24-25, 56.3 percent said the Moon-Biden summit meetings went “well.” Of the positive reviews, 29.6 percent described them as going “very well,” it said.

On the other hand, 31.5 percent gave it a thumbs-down. Among those who had a negative assessment, 13.7 percent said the meetings went “very badly.”

Moon visited the White House in Washington on May 21 for talks with Biden. The leaders reached summit agreements on their alliance, COVID-19 vaccines and the Korea peace process, as well as partnerships in industrial sectors such as semiconductors and batteries. (Yonhap)





