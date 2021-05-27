Samsung rolls out LED package with highest light efficacy

Samsung Electronics is rolling out a new mid-power LED package, the LM301B EVO, which boasts the highest light efficacy and innovative color quality for indoor and industrial applications, the company said Thursday.
The latest Samsung LED package, built on the tech giant’s proprietary flip-chip design, features the industry’s highest efficacy of 235 lumens per watt, by applying a new reflective material inside the packaging mold and improving phosphor conversion efficiency.
The product meets global standards for lighting, which are getting more stringent in terms of energy efficiency and color quality, including the recently revised energy labels for light sources by the European Union.
Samsung also fine-tuned the red spectrum in the LED’s phosphor mix to enable superior color quality, especially with the red hues which are usually more difficult to render accurately.
When using the package, luminaire manufacturers can create lamps that qualify for the European Energy-related Products Directive’s Grade A certification and meet the US-based Design Lights Consortium’s latest V5.1 Premium requirements while achieving industry-leading efficacy.
“Our new LM301B EVO offers an unrivaled mix of light efficacy and color rendering that aligns nicely with the changing landscape of LED lighting standards,” said Kim Un-soo, senior vice president of the LED business at Samsung. “Samsung will continue to provide value-added LED light sources through technological innovation, as we push hard to exceed energy standards across the globe.”
The LM301B EVO is now in production and available in color temperatures ranging from 2,700 K to 6,500 K. The package will also be available in two lighting modules -- the Q-series EVO optimized for indoor lighting at offices and schools, and the H inFlux EVO for high–ceiling applications including factories and warehouses.
Samsung was the world’s second largest manufacturer of LED lighting modules after China’s MLS last year by sales in 2020, according to data by market researcher Omdia.
By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com
)