National

Moon requests confirmation hearing report on prosecutor general nominee

By Yonhap
Published : May 27, 2021 - 14:39       Updated : May 27, 2021 - 14:39
Kim Oh-soo, nominated to become prosecutor general, attends a confirmation hearing at the National Assembly in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)
Kim Oh-soo, nominated to become prosecutor general, attends a confirmation hearing at the National Assembly in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)
President Moon Jae-in formally asked lawmakers Thursday to send a report on the results of their confirmation hearing on his pick to become prosecutor general.

Moon requested that the National Assembly forward the report by next Monday under a related law, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Park Kyung-mee.

He earlier nominated Kim Oh-soo, former vice justice minister, to lead the state prosecution service, a position that has been vacant since the sudden resignation of Yoon Seok-youl in early March. Yoon was apparently protesting against the liberal Moon administration's prosecution reform drive.

Kim went through the mandatory hearing on Wednesday. The ruling and opposition parties failed to meet the midnight deadline for adopting a report amid disputes over whether he is suitable or qualified to become a top prosecutor, given alleged ethical lapses.

The president is empowered to appoint the nominee without parliamentary approval. (Yonhap)
