 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Finance

Line Plus, NuriFlex to develop CBDC payment platform targeting Latin America, Africa

By Choi Jae-hee
Published : May 27, 2021 - 14:34       Updated : May 27, 2021 - 14:39
The Line Plus and NuriFlex logos
The Line Plus and NuriFlex logos
Line Plus, a subsidiary of the Naver-owned Line Corp., said Thursday that it had signed a memorandum of understanding with NuriFlex, a global provider of blockchain-based payment solutions, to develop a transaction platform for central bank digital currency targeting Latin American and African countries.

Under the business partnership, the two companies will set up the envisioned payment system in a way that complies with Latin American and African states’ financial regulations and provide it to the regions’ central banks, which are interested in issuing central bank digital currency, officials said. 

A CBDC is a digital token representing a particular nation’s fiat currency. It is issued and regulated by a country’s financial authorities. 

“By integrating NuriFlex’s business experience in Latin American and African countries with Line Plus’ blockchain technologies, we aim to help these nations to boost financial innovation driven by CBDC,” said Lee Hong-kyu, head of the Line Blockchain Lab, a research body that develops fundamental blockchain technologies at Line Plus. 

Established in 1992, NuriFlex mainly offers software for the utility industry, ranging from blockchain-based systems for cashless payments to internet of things platforms. The company is currently providing technological aid to the Cameroonian government as it moves to digitalize its health coverage system.

Meanwhile, Line Plus, which operates digital payment services in major economies such as Japan and Taiwan, holds high-security blockchain technologies that can process large amounts of transactions, part of the necessary infrastructure for CBDC activities. 

By Choi Jae-hee (cjh@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114