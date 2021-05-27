 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
Business

Hyundai Engineering selected as preferred bidder for construction project in Poland

By Kang Jae-eun
Published : May 27, 2021 - 14:36       Updated : May 27, 2021 - 14:40
(From left) Daniel Obajtek, President & CEO of PKN Orlen, Jacek Sasin, Deputy Prime Minister of Poland, Kim Chang-Hag, CEO of Hyundai Engineering and Juan Llado, Chairman & CEO of Tecnicas Reunidas pose for a commemorative photo at the signing ceremony for the “PKN Olefin Expansion Project.” (Hyundai Engineering)
(From left) Daniel Obajtek, President & CEO of PKN Orlen, Jacek Sasin, Deputy Prime Minister of Poland, Kim Chang-Hag, CEO of Hyundai Engineering and Juan Llado, Chairman & CEO of Tecnicas Reunidas pose for a commemorative photo at the signing ceremony for the “PKN Olefin Expansion Project.” (Hyundai Engineering)

Hyundai Engineering is accelerating efforts to gain a bigger foothold in the European plant construction market, having been chosen as a preferred bidder for a 2 billion-euro ($2.4 billion) deal in Poland.

The South Korean firm has teamed up with Spain’s Tecnicas Reunidas for the project, lead by Poland’s PKN Orlen, one of the biggest oil refiners and petroleum retailers in Central and Eastern Europe, to build a petrochemical complex in Plock, central Mazovia, about 120 kilometers away from Warsaw, the capital of Poland.

If the consortium wins the bid, the two companies will be in charge of designing and building the plant, set to produce some 740,000 tons of ethylene, a key ingredient used to make plastic and rubber.

Hyundai Engineering said it has a 55 percent stake in the consortium, while the rest is held by Tecnicas Reunidas.

A signing ceremony was held on May 24, attended by officials from Hyundai Engineering, Tecnicas Reunidas, PKN Orlen and Poland’s Deputy Prime Minister Jacek Sasin.

If clinched, the project will be another major undertaking by Hyundai Engineering in the eastern European country after it clinched a $1.1 billion engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract to build polypropylene production facilities, ports and auxiliary infrastructure in the Polish county of Police.

By Kang Jae-eun (kang.jaeeun@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114