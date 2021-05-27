[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

Seoul Salon du Chocolat



Since its inception in France in 1994, Salon du Chocolat has taken place in 32 cities in 11 countries.



In Seoul this year, it will be a three-day event from Aug. 20 to Aug. 22 at Coex, where visitors can taste and purchase a wide range of chocolate products, dessert ingredients and paraphernalia related to chocolate and desserts.



Unique events such as the Chocolate Fashion Show, Chocoland and Choco Art will entertain visitors.



A variety of hands-on activities, including seminars, will be offered as well. For more information, visit the website at www.salonduchocolat.kr.









Buyeo Seodong Lotus Festival



The Buyeo Seodong Lotus Festival takes place every July, when lotus flowers bloom.



The festival is inspired by an old Korean love story, with programs and performances delivering the unforgettable story to the audience. The festival venue is designed to fit in with the natural setting -- the perfect backdrop for photos with family and friends.



Special events are offered such as marriage proposal events, lotus canoe trips and lotus air balloon rides.



Admission is free of charge, but there are fees for events. Promotional web dramas about this year’s festival can be viewed at www.lotusfestival.kr.









Chuncheon Puppet Festival



The Chuncheon Puppet Festival, which began in 1989 as a local event, has now grown into the largest puppet festival in Korea, attracting performers and visitors from all over the world.



The festival runs May 28 to Dec. 23 in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province. During the festival period, puppet shows take place at Chuncheon Puppet Theater and other venues throughout the city, and will also be streamed online.



Due to scattered performance locations, visitors are recommended to check the schedule in advance. In addition to the puppet shows, diverse art experience programs are available for children and adults alike. Show locations can be found at www.cocobau.com, and additional inquiries can be made at (033) 242-8452.









Wonju Hanji Festival



The Wonju Hanji Festival is an annual festival that celebrates the cultural heritage of hanji, Korea’s traditional paper made of mulberry bark.



Hanji is recognized for its durability as well as its applications in the visual arts. The festival offers various hanji-related programs to entertain and educate visitors.



Multiple exhibitions and events, including online experience programs, are open to visitors of all ages. More information can be found at the website, www.wonjuhanji.co.kr.







