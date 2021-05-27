 Back To Top
National

3 Army soldiers test positive for COVID-19

By Yonhap
Published : May 27, 2021 - 10:55       Updated : May 27, 2021 - 11:54

A service member receives a coronavirus test at a makeshift clinic near Seoul Station on Monday. (Yonhap)
A service member receives a coronavirus test at a makeshift clinic near Seoul Station on Monday. (Yonhap)
Three more Army soldiers have tested positive for the new coronavirus, the defense ministry said Thursday.

Two soldiers, based in Goyang, northwest of Seoul, and the border county of Cheorwon, respectively, were confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 after virus cases were reported at their units, according to the ministry.

An officer in the northeastern county of Inje tested positive upon return from a vacation.

The latest cases raised the total number of infections reported among the military population to 946.

Amid continued spread of the virus in barracks, the ministry is expected to begin administering coronavirus vaccines to troops under age 30 in mid-June.

The ministry has completed providing the first jab of vaccines to 116,284 service members age 30 or older as of Wednesday.

Nationwide, South Korea added 629 more cases Thursday, bringing the total caseload to 138,311. (Yonhap)

