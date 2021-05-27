 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
National

Moon publicizes upcoming climate summit in person via special footage

By Yonhap
Published : May 27, 2021 - 09:18       Updated : May 27, 2021 - 09:18
President Moon Jae-in (L) talks with Park Jin-hee (C), a South Korean actress, and Tyler Rasch, an American-born TV personality, at Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul, in this photo released by Moon's office on Thursday. (Cheong Wa Dae)
President Moon Jae-in (L) talks with Park Jin-hee (C), a South Korean actress, and Tyler Rasch, an American-born TV personality, at Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul, in this photo released by Moon's office on Thursday. (Cheong Wa Dae)
President Moon Jae-in has rolled up his sleeves to raise public awareness on a global climate summit to open this weekend.

South Korea is scheduled to host a two-day virtual summit of global leaders, officially named the 2021 P4G Seoul Summit, which opens Sunday. It will be joined by dozens of leaders of foreign countries and international organizations, according to Cheong Wa Dae. It has not revealed the list of participants yet.

P4G, which stands for Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030, is an international consultative body on public-private efforts for inclusive solutions to meet the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Paris Agreement.

The upcoming summit is the second of its kind following the 2018 inaugural session held in Copenhagen. It marks the first multilateral summit to be hosted by South Korea under the Moon administration.

In the special video, Moon talked with Park Jin-hee, a South Korean actress, and Tyler Rasch, an American working as a TV personality in South Korea, at the presidential compound. The pretaped footage was released through such online channels as Naver, Kakao and YouTube on Thursday.

They discussed climate change, Seoul's stated aim of going carbon neutral by 2050 and the zero waste campaign.

Moon said it is a very tough task to achieve net-zero emissions as South Korea has long used fossil fuels.

In the P4G session, participants plan to discuss how to carry out a commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 under the Paris Agreement. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114