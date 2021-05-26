SKC aims to be world’s largest copper foil producer by 2025

SK nexilis' plant in Jeongeup, North Jeolla Province (SKC)



South Korean chemicals maker SKC is considering a plan to expand its production of copper foil to 250,000 metric tons with a goal of becoming the world’s largest provider by 2025, the SK Group affiliate said Wednesday.



SK nexilis, the copper making unit under SKC, will build a new copper foil factory with an annual capacity of 50,000 tons in Europe later this year to meet growing demand for the material, a key component of rechargeable batteries.



Copper foil is as thin as one-fifteenth of a strand of human hair and is used as the anode current collector of lithium-ion battery cells, which are used in electric vehicles.







Copper foil (SKC)