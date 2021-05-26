S. Korea's intelligence chief leaves for US to coordinate policy on N. Korea: sources

Park Jie-won (L), head of South Korea's National Intelligence Service, arrives at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, on Tuesday to head for Japan to attend a meeting with his US and Japanese counterparts, in this photo captured from Yonhap News TV. (Yonhap News TV)

South Korea's intelligence chief departed for the United States on Wednesday to discuss cooperation on North Korea after their leaders held a summit and agreed to diplomatically engage with Pyongyang, sources said.



National Intelligence Service (NIS) Director Park Jie-won was seen leaving Inchon International Airport, west of Seoul, earlier in the day for the US, according to the sources.



Park is expected to meet CIA Director William Burns and other officials. He could also meet with Sung Kim, the new US special representative for North Korea.



Park's trip followed a summit between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and US President Joe Biden in Washington last week. The leaders reached a set of deals, including an agreement to take a diplomatic and pragmatic approach to the North's nuclear issue.



Park recently visited Tokyo and met his US and Japanese counterparts to reportedly discuss three-way cooperation on the North after the Biden administration completed its monthslong policy review on the reclusive state.



The NIS declined to comment on Park's trip and itinerary in the US. (Yonhap)







