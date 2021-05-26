Veterans affairs minister holds talks with Colombian president Duque

Veterans Affairs Minister Hwang Ki-chul (L) shakes hands with Colombian President Ivan Duque in the Latin American country on Tuesday, in this photo provided by the Colombian presidential office. (Colombian presidential office)

Veterans Affairs Minister Hwang Ki-chul held talks with Colombian President Ivan Duque during a visit to the Latin American country aimed at expressing thanks to the country's Korean War veterans, his office said Wednesday.



During the talks on Tuesday, Hwang expressed thanks for Colombia's participation in the 1950-53 conflict and explained South Korea's efforts to support Colombian veterans and their descendants, according to the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs. The meeting was also attended by Colombian Defense Minister Diego Molano.



"The two sides agreed to expand cooperation in the fields of the defense industry, taekwondo and education in line with the 60th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations next year based on ties forged in blood," the ministry said in a release.



Hwang also met with senior defense officials to discuss expanding cooperation for veterans affairs and paid tribute at a Korean War memorial in Bogota.



"We will continue to do our best to remember the veterans' sacrifice and dedication," the minister said.



Hwang arrived in Colombia on Monday for a three-day visit to strengthen bilateral friendship and cooperation.



Colombia was the only Latin American country to dispatch troops to the Korean War. Around 5,100 Colombian soldiers fought in the war under the UN flag against the North Korean forces backed by the Soviet Union and China. The war left 213 Colombians killed and 448 wounded. (Yonhap)







