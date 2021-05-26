 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
National

Veterans affairs minister holds talks with Colombian president Duque

By Yonhap
Published : May 26, 2021 - 14:58       Updated : May 26, 2021 - 14:58
Veterans Affairs Minister Hwang Ki-chul (L) shakes hands with Colombian President Ivan Duque in the Latin American country on Tuesday, in this photo provided by the Colombian presidential office. (Colombian presidential office)
Veterans Affairs Minister Hwang Ki-chul (L) shakes hands with Colombian President Ivan Duque in the Latin American country on Tuesday, in this photo provided by the Colombian presidential office. (Colombian presidential office)
Veterans Affairs Minister Hwang Ki-chul held talks with Colombian President Ivan Duque during a visit to the Latin American country aimed at expressing thanks to the country's Korean War veterans, his office said Wednesday.

During the talks on Tuesday, Hwang expressed thanks for Colombia's participation in the 1950-53 conflict and explained South Korea's efforts to support Colombian veterans and their descendants, according to the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs. The meeting was also attended by Colombian Defense Minister Diego Molano.

"The two sides agreed to expand cooperation in the fields of the defense industry, taekwondo and education in line with the 60th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations next year based on ties forged in blood," the ministry said in a release.

Hwang also met with senior defense officials to discuss expanding cooperation for veterans affairs and paid tribute at a Korean War memorial in Bogota.

"We will continue to do our best to remember the veterans' sacrifice and dedication," the minister said.

Hwang arrived in Colombia on Monday for a three-day visit to strengthen bilateral friendship and cooperation.

Colombia was the only Latin American country to dispatch troops to the Korean War. Around 5,100 Colombian soldiers fought in the war under the UN flag against the North Korean forces backed by the Soviet Union and China. The war left 213 Colombians killed and 448 wounded. (Yonhap)



MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114