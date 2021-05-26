 Back To Top
Business

LG Innotek recognized for product quality by global car maker

By Kang Jae-eun
Published : May 26, 2021 - 14:29       Updated : May 26, 2021 - 14:29
A photo of a DC-DC Converter made by LG Innotek (LG Innotek)
LG Innotek, LG Group’s materials and components maker, received the Jaguar Land Rover Quality Certificate from the global car maker, the company announced Wednesday.

Jaguar Land Rover awards a quality excellence certificate to one supplier every year based on quality and the supplier’s adherence to delivery schedule.

LG Innotek has been supplying a DC-DC converter product to the automaker since 2017. A DC-DC converter is a key component used in hybrid and electric cars.

This is not the first time car parts from LG Innotek have been recognized in the global market.

The company received a quality excellence award four times from General Motors from 2015 to 2019. It was also designated an “excellent partner” by Continental and Schaeffler.

This year, LG Innotek plans to accelerate its efforts to make inroads into the automotive component market, focusing on car parts needed for electric cars and autonomous vehicles.

The company said it will continue to expand its presence in the global automotive component market by expanding its product portfolio and improving business profitability.

By Kang Jae-eun (kang.jaeeun@heraldcorp.com)
