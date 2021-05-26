 Back To Top
Business

Korean-German Chamber of Commerce appoints new president

By Kang Jae-eun
Published : May 26, 2021 - 16:07       Updated : May 26, 2021 - 16:18

Dr. Martin Henkelmann, CEO and President of the KGCCI (KGCCI)

The Korean-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry announced Wednesday it has appointed Martin Henkelmann as the institution’s new CEO and president.

Henkelmann practiced as a lawyer in Germany and has more than 20 years of experience working with private companies and government organizations.

He built his career at the German Insurance Association, one of the largest business associations in his home country. Henkelmann later moved on to the public sector, taking leadership roles at two foreign German Chambers, in Tunisia and the Philippines.

“It is an honor to serve the growing Korean-German business relations, particularly in this year when KGCCI celebrates its 40th anniversary,” said Henkelmann.

“The importance of bilateral economic relationship between Korea and Germany cannot be emphasized enough, with Germany remaining to be the largest European trade partner of Korea and Korea the second-largest export market for Germany in the Asia-Pacific last year.”

Since its establishment in 1981, the KGCCI has served as an official representative of German business in Korea. It is the second-largest foreign chamber of commerce in Korea with a growing network of some 460 members.

By Kang Jae-eun (kang.jaeeun@heraldcorp.com)
