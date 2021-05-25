 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Business

[Graphic News] Korea ranks No. 9 for global entrepreneurship in 2020

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : May 26, 2021 - 10:01       Updated : May 26, 2021 - 10:01




South Korea ranked ninth among 44 countries on a 2020 measure of global entrepreneurship, six notches up from a year earlier, the government said.

Asia’s fourth-largest economy won 5.49 points out of a maximum of 10 on the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor’s National Entrepreneurship Context Index, up from 5.13 in 2019, according to the Ministry of SMEs and Startups.

Korea ranked first in the internal market dynamics category with 7.9 points, but came in 29th in the professional and commercial infrastructure access section with 4.8.

Indonesia topped the list, followed by the Netherlands, Taiwan and the United Arab Emirates. (Yonhap)





MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114