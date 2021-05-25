[Graphic News] Korea ranks No. 9 for global entrepreneurship in 2020









South Korea ranked ninth among 44 countries on a 2020 measure of global entrepreneurship, six notches up from a year earlier, the government said.



Asia’s fourth-largest economy won 5.49 points out of a maximum of 10 on the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor’s National Entrepreneurship Context Index, up from 5.13 in 2019, according to the Ministry of SMEs and Startups.



Korea ranked first in the internal market dynamics category with 7.9 points, but came in 29th in the professional and commercial infrastructure access section with 4.8.



Indonesia topped the list, followed by the Netherlands, Taiwan and the United Arab Emirates. (Yonhap)











