[Herald Interview] P4G to show Korea’s aspiration to lead global climate action

Yoo Yeon-chul, executive director of the 2021 P4G Seoul Summit Preparatory Office, poses for a photo at his office in central Seoul. (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)

After decades of refusing to face up to climate change and focusing on economic growth at the expense of the Earth, this year could be a turning point in the global fight against global warming.



The coronavirus pandemic was a huge wake-up call for humanity to rethink the way we live, creating an unprecedented opportunity to “build back better and greener.”



“This year, we are finally at a starting point of acting on climate change. After 30 years of discussion, gaps on how we perceive global warming narrowed among public, private sectors and civil society,” Yoo Yeon-chul, executive director of the 2021 P4G Seoul Summit Preparatory Office, said in an interview with The Korea Herald.



Now, there is a consensus that global warming is real and that the world needs to act before the situation becomes irreversible. Yet, the biggest challenge remains -- driving immediate, drastic and collective action globally.



Through the upcoming P4G summit, South Korea, as a middle power, aims to expand its role in tackling climate change and urging international cooperation by bridging gaps between developed and less developed countries, Yoo said.



The second P4G summit, originally planned for last year but postponed due to COVID-19, is scheduled to convene virtually from May 30-31 in Seoul. It is the first multilateral summit on the environment to be hosted by Korea.



“The key to is limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius is to involve and help communities and countries that are most vulnerable to climate change,” said the senior diplomat doubling as Korea’s ambassador for climate change. “Without supporting them, we cannot force them to commit to cutting carbon emissions.”



That’s why P4G -- Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030 -- is a vital platform to achieve carbon neutrality and UN Sustainable Development Goals, he noted, as it focuses on facilitating public-private partnerships in developing countries to deliver inclusive, sustainable growth.



Launched in 2017, P4G aims to lay the groundwork for sustainable business models by bridging a gap between governments and investors. Under the partnership, governments invest in initial stages of green projects and businesses step in later to grow the projects if they have potential to be lucrative, for example. That way, P4G aims to deliver scalable, transformative impact across sectors and borders.



Under the theme of “Inclusive Green Recovery towards Carbon Neutrality,” this year’s P4G summit will center on green recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.





