52 S. Koreans flown from India test positive for COVID-19

This file photo taken on May 12, 2021, shows health workers guiding arrivals from India at Incheon International Airport in Incheon. (Yonhap)

A total of 52 South Koreans who arrived from India this month on special flights have tested positive for the new coronavirus, health authorities said Tuesday.



Of 1,718 people who returned home from the pandemic-ravaged country, 3 percent were confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).



South Korea has airlifted its nationals from India 10 times via special flights since May 4 after the South Asian country became a virus hotspot in recent months, while dealing with the Indian variant of COVID-19.



Health authorities said so far 10 Koreans arriving from India were confirmed to have been infected with the Indian variant that is believed to be more contagious.



Regular flights between South Korea and India have been suspended since March last year over virus concerns. Since then, only non-regular flights have been operated between the two countries.



But South Korea has also suspended non-regular flights from late April to better contain the Indian variant strain, though it allowed flights carrying South Korean citizens to operate on a limited basis.



All arrivals from India are required to self-quarantine for 14 days upon arrival, including seven days at a state facility, and get tested for COVID-19 three times during that period. (Yonhap)