 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
National

S. Korea reports no additional bird flu cases for nearly 2 months

By Yonhap
Published : May 25, 2021 - 13:53       Updated : May 25, 2021 - 13:53
Avian influenza (Yonhap)
Avian influenza (Yonhap)
South Korea has reported no additional highly pathogenic bird flu cases for nearly two months, the environment ministry said Tuesday, indicating the latest wave of the animal disease has virtually come to an end.

No additional cases of the H5N8 strain of bird flu have been reported among wild birds since April 1, according to the Ministry of Environment.

There have been no new cases traced to poultry farms since April 6 as well.

The alert level for the animal disease was already lowered to "blue" from "red" earlier this month.

A total of 109 cases at farms have been reported since November last year, when the authorities issued the red alert.

Since October 2020, the country also has identified 234 cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza among wild birds.

South Korea plans to continue to monitor situations at wild bird habitats overseas before migratory birds return here in the winter. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114