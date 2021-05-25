S. Korea reports no additional bird flu cases for nearly 2 months

Avian influenza (Yonhap)

South Korea has reported no additional highly pathogenic bird flu cases for nearly two months, the environment ministry said Tuesday, indicating the latest wave of the animal disease has virtually come to an end.



No additional cases of the H5N8 strain of bird flu have been reported among wild birds since April 1, according to the Ministry of Environment.



There have been no new cases traced to poultry farms since April 6 as well.



The alert level for the animal disease was already lowered to "blue" from "red" earlier this month.



A total of 109 cases at farms have been reported since November last year, when the authorities issued the red alert.



Since October 2020, the country also has identified 234 cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza among wild birds.



South Korea plans to continue to monitor situations at wild bird habitats overseas before migratory birds return here in the winter. (Yonhap)