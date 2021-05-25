Military reports 6 new COVID-19 cases

A service member undergoes a COVID-19 test at a makeshift clinic in Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap)

Three Marines and three Army members tested positive for the new coronavirus, the defense ministry said Tuesday, the latest in a series of confirmed cases at barracks across the country.



The Marines from the same unit in the southeastern city of Pohang were confirmed to have been infected in tests required to exit quarantine. They have been in isolation after their base reported COVID-19 cases earlier, according to the ministry.



Two soldiers and an Army officer tested positive following their recent vacation, the ministry added.



The latest cases raised the total number of infections reported among the military population to 937.



Nationwide, South Korea reported 516 more COVID-19 cases, including 481 local infections, raising the total caseload to 136,983, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said. (Yonhap)