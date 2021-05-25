 Back To Top
National

Health minister cites importance of expanding vaccine capacity at WHA

By Yonhap
Published : May 25, 2021 - 11:43       Updated : May 25, 2021 - 11:43
Heath Minister Kwon Deok-cheol (Yonhap)
Heath Minister Kwon Deok-cheol (Yonhap)
South Korea's health minister on Tuesday stressed the importance of increasing COVID-19 vaccines and treatment manufacturing capacity to fight the pandemic.

"We have to focus on developing and expanding the manufacturing capacity of vaccines and treatments to fight the current pandemic," Kwon Deok-cheol said in a keynote speech during the World Health Assembly (WHA).

Kwon cited the importance of simplifying clinical trials to expand the commercial supply of COVID-19 vaccines.

The health minister also said South Korea needs to adopt an immunological correlate of protection (ICP), which has recently emerged as the key to developing COVID-19 vaccines.

Kwon also asked the international community to reorganize its response system to prevent another pandemic in the future.

The 73rd annual WHA typically brings together representatives from 194 member states in Geneva to discuss a wide range of health issues. This year's meeting, however, is being held via teleconference for the first-time ever. (Yonhap)
