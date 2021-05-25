 Back To Top
National

Veterans affairs minister in Colombia to express thanks for Korean War participation

By Yonhap
Published : May 25, 2021 - 11:24       Updated : May 25, 2021 - 11:24

Veterans Affairs Minister Hwang Ki-chul (R) shakes hands with senior Colombian naval officer Jose Amezquita at the Latin American country's naval headquarters on Tuesday, in this photo provided by Hwang's office. (Ministry of Veterans Affairs)
Veterans Affairs Minister Hwang Ki-chul (R) shakes hands with senior Colombian naval officer Jose Amezquita at the Latin American country's naval headquarters on Tuesday, in this photo provided by Hwang's office. (Ministry of Veterans Affairs)
The veterans affairs minister is on a visit to Colombia this week to pay tribute to the country's 1950-53 Korean War veterans, his office said Tuesday.

Minister Hwang Ki-chul arrived in the Latin American country on Monday (Colombia time) for a three-day visit to strengthen the bilateral friendship and expand cooperation in veterans affairs, according to the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs.

Later Monday, Hwang visited a rehab center for Korean War veterans and the Navy headquarters where he met with senior military officers.

"Hwang expressed gratitude to the Colombian Navy for sending three warships during the Korean War and suggested developing the two countries' friendly ties in the defense sector," an official said.

Colombia was the only Latin American country to dispatch troops to the three-year conflict. Around Colombian 5,100 soldiers fought in the war under the UN flag against the North Korean forces backed by the Soviet Union and China.

The war left 213 Colombians killed and 448 wounded. (Yonhap)

