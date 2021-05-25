NK touts national education of pro-Pyongyang group in Japan on 66th founding anniversary

In this file photo, a national meeting is held at the People's Palace of Culture in Pyongyang on May 25, 2015, to mark the 60th anniversary of the formation of Chongryon, or the pro-Pyongyang General Association of Korean Residents in Japan, in this photo released on April 9 by the North's Korean Central News Agency. (KCNA-Yonhap)

North Korea touted an organization of pro-Pyongyang residents in Japan for its efforts to hand down the Korean national identity and patriotism on the 66th anniversary of its founding on Tuesday.



The General Association of Korean Residents in Japan, or Chongryon, has "established a national education system from kindergarten to college and successfully fostered talents to lead the future, and also further elevated our outstanding culture and customs," the Korean Central News Agency said.



The KCNA praised North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and his forefathers for such success, saying that Pyongyang has till now sent scholarships and financial assistance worth around 500 billion won to the association.



The Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the North's ruling party, also carried several articles, saying "national education" is the lifeblood of pro-Pyongyang Koreans in Japan that determines the success of the association.



As of 2019, more than 5,000 Koreans in Japan are enrolled at Chongryon-affiliated schools.



Chongryon is the largest organization of pro-Pyongyang ethnic Koreans in Japan that was established in 1955. (Yonhap)