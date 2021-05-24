[Graphic News] Insurance fraud rises 2% in 2020









Fraudulent insurance claims increased 2 percent in terms of payments last year, partly due to a rise in minor fraud as the COVID-19 pandemic hit the economy, the financial regulator said.



According to the Financial Supervisory Service, insurance cheaters took a record 898.6 billion won ($808.2 million) through wrongful filings last year, up 11.7 billion won from a year earlier.



The regulator identified 98,826 suspects in 2020, up 6.8 percent from a year earlier.



Fraud not involving life insurance accounted for 91.1 percent of the false claims.












