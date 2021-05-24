[Lee In-hyun] Liszt, you are my ‘oppa’

When I was a teenager, I really liked H.O.T, a boyband similar to BTS and the first ever successful K-pop idol group. I bought H.O.T’s products and mug-shot posters to be part of them and forever cheer on their spirit.



When they had a concert, I got there early to see them up close because the seats back then were on a first-come, first-served basis. In order to watch the concert, I had to wait in line for many hours outside. However, waiting in line for a long time was not an issue for me so long as I could see H.O.T up close.



This was how I expressed my passion for the group and supported their well-being. Some enthusiastic fans fell down and even passed out when they saw H.O.T, but I didn’t. I enjoyed H.O.T and their music but not at that an extreme level.



There was a musician similar to H.O.T and BTS in the history of western music. His name is Franz Liszt. He had great showmanship, brilliant piano technique and charisma which captivated the audience. He knew how to excite the crowd and always fired them up from their seats. He launched his own concert tours around Europe at a relatively young age.



Because he was a talented musical boy, his skills were amazing. However, it was not enough to give a deep impression to the audience because he was just a young boy.



He had a chance to attend Paganini’s concert when he was in his 20s. Liszt was shocked by his performance and the enthusiastic crowd (Just for your reference, Paganini is the legendary violist in the world). After watching the concert, he decided to be just like Paganini but in the field of piano.



He practiced as much as he can. As a result, not only his musical skills excelled but also his charisma improved gorgeously and brilliantly. He now had the confidence to make people love him. His charm led to sold-out tickets for his concerts. The price became increasingly expensive.



However, it was not a big deal because people were thirsty for his performances. Rich housewives especially went crazy for him. They attended all of his concerts, and even fought among themselves to grab the cigarette butts he threw away. They also ran out to the stage as soon as the performance ended to pick up some broken piano strings or a strand of his hair he may have lost during the performance.



To the women who did not marry for love or were forced by their parents to marry, Liszt was the only one who gave them real love and happiness. He was the real “oppa.”



Liszt had also tried to win attention from the audience. His concert program was of brilliant virtuosity and his gestures during the performance fired up the crowd. Sometimes, he threw some of his jewelry and accessories around to get the crowds’ attention.



Because of his efforts, which led to an increase in the number of his fans, classical music became more popular. It became the important social activity for rich families to go to his concerts.



Some people said that he was just an entertainer to earn a lot of money, but others said he was a pioneer in making people respect musicians. Although Beethoven and Mozart were respected musicians, most musicians were treated like lowlifes. However, Liszt was different. He was socially recognized and respected by the rich and upper class. He proved that even a musician could stand side by side with the top 1 percent of the population.



Although many evaluations about his life are mixed, I strongly agree that he made great contribution to raising the status of many ordinary musicians.



If you want to listen to his brilliant music, I highly recommend “La Campanella.” It means “the little bell” and the music is composed to simulate the effect of bell sounds when listening to the song.



Although it is known as one of the most difficult pieces ever written, it is beautiful, sophisticated and brilliant. If you want to feel Liszt’s musical virtuosity, please check it out.





Lee In-hyun

Lee In-hyun is a classical pianist and author of the award-winning book, “The Classic Class,” published in January 2021. She works both in Korea and the United States. She currently resides in Los Angeles, California. (inhyun@bu.edu) -- Ed.