 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Business

Hyundai Steel runs coffee waste upcycling campaign

By Jo He-rim
Published : May 24, 2021 - 17:30       Updated : May 24, 2021 - 17:30
Hyundai Steel puts up a coffee waste upcycling advertisement on a city bus in Incheon. (Hyundai Steel)
Hyundai Steel puts up a coffee waste upcycling advertisement on a city bus in Incheon. (Hyundai Steel)

Hyundai Steel is running an upcycling campaign to find new uses for discarded coffee grounds as part of its social contribution project, the company said Monday.

From May 17 to June 16, the steelmaker is putting up advertisements showing eco-friendly products made from coffee waste inside subway stations and on city buses operating in Incheon, the company said.

The campaign is designed to promote the idea of upcycling coffee waste. People who take selfies with the advertisements and post them on social media can receive eco-friendly gifts made from coffee waste, the company explained.

Hyundai Steel initiated the Coffee Waste Resource Recovery Project jointly with the Korea Productivity Center and the Korea Green Foundation in 2018.

In March, the steelmaker inked a memorandum of understanding with the city of Incheon and its five autonomous districts for the third consecutive year.

According to the company, about 150,000 tons of discarded coffee grounds are either buried or incinerated in South Korea annually.

As part of its social contribution activity, the steelmaker said it sought to upcycle the waste and the work has also created jobs in the region.

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114