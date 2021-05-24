Military to discuss new US vaccines with health authorities

A Marine receives a COVID-19 vaccine, April 28, 2021. (Ministry of National Defense)
The Ministry of National Defense said Monday that it will consult with health authorities as it prepares to receive enough coronavirus vaccines from the US to vaccinate 550,000 Korean soldiers. The supply could cover the entire armed forces.
The aid comes as part of a comprehensive COVID-19 partnership that President Moon Jae-in and US President Joe Biden reached at their in-person meeting in the US last week.
The Korean military, which has finished giving first doses of COVID-19 vaccines to every service member over the age of 30, said it will start vaccinating younger troops as early as next month.
The military said it has yet to find out when the US will be shipping vaccines or which vaccine it is choosing to send here.
A week earlier, the US military offered to provide Johnson & Johnson vaccines to Korean troops. Neither side confirmed how many shots were given.
South Korea, which aims to reach herd immunity by November, has been struggling with its vaccination campaign as global shortages and shipment delays have thwarted a successful rollout and fueled public skepticism over the government’s promise.
