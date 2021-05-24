Military reaches out to villagers over hosting US missile shield

A test run of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system is shown in this photo released by the US Department of Defense. (Reuters-Yonhap)
Seniors officials from the Ministry of National Defense on Monday held a meeting with villagers protesting the military’s decision to host a US anti-missile system near their homes, in their first in-person gathering to work out yearslong disagreement.
The government delegation, led by Vice Defense Minister Park Jae-min and municipal leaders, sat down with community members and civic groups in Seongju County, North Gyeongsang Province that houses the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system.
Residents have been demanding that the military remove the THAAD system altogether since April 2017, when it was first installed. They have refused to acknowledge an informal government review that showed low levels of risk the THAAD radars posed to public health.
A formal environment study, which President Moon Jae-in ordered in 2017 because he wanted a full debate on the subject before putting up the system, has yet to start and is not expected to begin anytime soon. Moon leaves office in May next year.
Tensions between protesters and police have escalated in recent weeks as the military tried to deliver food and necessities to the THAAD base on foot. The military had to fly the items to the makeshift base because villagers have been blocking the only road leading up to the battery site.
The living accommodations for the soldiers living on the base remain inadequate, as South Korea has dragged its feet on approving a permanent US base because of pressure from local protesters and China, which said the THAAD radars are powerful enough to spy on its mainland.
By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com
