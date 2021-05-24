 Back To Top
National

This summer expected to be hotter than usual: KMA

By Yonhap
Published : May 24, 2021 - 11:33       Updated : May 24, 2021 - 11:33
People are seen kitesurfing off the coast of Gangneung, eastern South Korea, on Sunday, when temperatures climbed to a high of over 30 C in parts of the region. (Yonhap)
People are seen kitesurfing off the coast of Gangneung, eastern South Korea, on Sunday, when temperatures climbed to a high of over 30 C in parts of the region. (Yonhap)
This summer is expected to be hotter than usual with heavy rains concentrated in parts of the country rather than nationwide, the state weather agency said Monday.

According to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA), temperatures in June and July are likely to be similar to or higher than the average year with a probability of 40 percent each, and lower with a probability of 20 percent.

The average temperature in June is 21.1-21.7 C, and 24-25.2 C in July, the KMA said in its annual summer weather forecast, which covers June through August.

In August, the probability that temperatures will be higher than usual (24.6-25.6 C) is 50 percent, while the probability they will be similar or lower is 30 percent and 20 percent, respectively.

Low pressure and atmospheric instability will likely contribute to heavy downpours in select areas of the country with large inter-regional differences in the amount of rainfall, according to the KMA.

June will receive similar or higher volumes of rainfall than usual with a probability of 40 percent each, while July and August will see levels similar to the average year with a 50 percent probability.

The KMA noted the possibility of unexpected weather conditions caused by "atmospheric blocking," which happens when slow-moving, high-pressure systems in the upper levels of the atmosphere stall the normal progress of weather systems, resulting in prolonged periods of similar weather.

Last year, the KMA had forecast higher than usual temperatures for the summer and a heat wave in late July and early August, but the actual weather diverged widely and the country experienced its longest-ever rainy season.

"The effects of climate change can lead to unexpected and abnormal weather patterns, and in the event that blocking occurs around Lake Baikal or Mongolia or near East Siberia, cold air could travel south to South Korea and cause large movements on the barometer," the KMA said, urging people to pay close attention to its weekly and monthly forecasts. (Yonhap)
