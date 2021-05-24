 Back To Top
National

Military extends antivirus scheme for another three weeks

By Yonhap
Published : May 24, 2021 - 10:31       Updated : May 24, 2021 - 10:31

A soldier visits a center for service members at Seoul Station on Sunday. (Yonhap)
A soldier visits a center for service members at Seoul Station on Sunday. (Yonhap)
The defense ministry on Monday extended the current social distancing rules for the military for another three weeks, which allow service members to take vacations in a limited manner.

The Level 2 scheme, which was supposed to expire Sunday, will be in place until June 13 in line with the government's COVID-19 guidance, according to the ministry. It is the third-highest level in the five-tier alert system.

Under the scheme, troops are allowed to go on vacation while strictly adhering to antivirus measures, such as a mandatory quarantine and coronavirus tests. Up to 20 percent of members of each base can go on leave at the same time.

But staying out overnight and meeting outside visitors are banned in principle, it added.

The decision came after the government extended the current Level 2 social distancing rules in the greater Seoul area and Level 1.5 for the rest of the country for another three weeks amid the continued spread of the virus.

On Monday, South Korea reported 538 more COVID-19 cases, including 513 local infections, raising the total caseload to 136,467, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

The military also reported two more virus cases among its members on the day -- an Air Force officer and a soldier, bringing the total cases at the barracks to 931. (Yonhap)

