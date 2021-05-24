 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
National

New cases under 600 for 2nd day on fewer tests, distancing rules again extended

By Yonhap
Published : May 24, 2021 - 09:45       Updated : May 24, 2021 - 10:01
A medical worker carries out COVID-19 tests at a makeshift clinic in central Seoul on Sunday. (Yonhap)
A medical worker carries out COVID-19 tests at a makeshift clinic in central Seoul on Sunday. (Yonhap)
South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases stayed below 600 for the second straight day Monday on fewer tests over the weekend, with a rebound in the reproduction rate, coupled with sporadic cluster infections, straining the country's antivirus fight.

The country reported 538 more COVID-19 cases, including 513 local infections, raising the total caseload to 136,467, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said. The daily caseload stood at 585 on Sunday and 666 on Saturday.

There were three additional virus deaths, raising the total to 1,934. The fatality rate came to 1.42 percent.

Starting Monday, South Korea extended its tight social distancing scheme by three more weeks through June 13.

Currently, the greater Seoul area, home to more than half of the country's 52 million people, is under Level 2 social distancing, the third highest in the five-tier scheme, while the rest of the country is mostly subject to Level 1.5 distancing.

The guidelines limit operating hours of restaurants and bars to 10 p.m., with gatherings of five or more people banned nationwide. South Korea, however, has never imposed a full lockdown.

On Sunday, authorities said the country's reproduction rate reached 1.04, indicating that a COVID-19 patient transmits the virus to at least one person. It marked the first time for the figure to hover above one since mid-April.

South Korea has been grappling with sporadic cluster infections nationwide and more transmissible variant strains of COVID-19.

The country has reported more than 1,000 cases of COVID-19 variant strains from Britain, South Africa, Brazil and India.

Meanwhile, the country's inoculation scheme is expected to gather pace on increased shipments of vaccines.

Since late February, South Korea has completed the inoculation of 1.74 people, or 3.4 percent of the country's 52-million population.

A total of 3.79 million people, or 7.4 percent, have received their first shots. AstraZeneca's vaccine has been given to 2.06 million people, while 1.73 million have received that of Pfizer.

The number of people with abnormal reactions after vaccination came to 24,366, up 236 from the previous tally. More than 95 percent of them, however, were minor symptoms such as headache and fever.

According to the health authorities, a total of 153 cases of deaths after inoculation have been reported so far, although authorities say they were not related with the vaccination.

Under the country's vaccination blueprint, the country aims to inoculate 13 million people by the end of June and achieve herd immunity by November.

Of the locally transmitted cases, 136 came from Seoul, and the surrounding Gyeonggi Province accounted for 120.

Imported cases came to 25, raising the total to 1,934.

Of the imported cases, India accounted for nine, followed by Indonesia with three cases.

The number of patients in serious or critical condition came to 144, down five from the previous day.

The total number of people released from quarantine after making full recoveries was 126,427, up 546 from a day earlier. Around 92.64 percent of the patients reported here were cured.

South Korea carried out 9,553,613 COVID-19 cases so far, including 17,314 from the previous day. (Yonhap)
Related Stories
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114