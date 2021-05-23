[Graphic News] S. Korea’s exports of cosmetics up 15% in 2020



South Korea’s exports of cosmetics shot up 15 percent in 2020 from a year earlier, data showed, on the back of growing demand from the United States and from other Asian countries.



Outbound shipments of cosmetics reached $6.12 billion last year, according to the data compiled by the Korea Customs Service and the Korea Cosmetic Association.



Korea’s imports of cosmetics fell 10.7 percent on-year in 2020 to $1.07 billion.



Exports to China soared 24.6 percent, with shipments to Japan and Vietnam also moving up 58.7 percent and 17.6 percent over the cited period, respectively. (Yonhap)











