Military reports four more COVID-19 cases, raising total to 929

Soldiers wait for COVID-19 vaccine shots at a military vaccination center in this file photo provided by the Ministry of National Defense. (Ministry of National Defense)

South Korea's military announced four additional COVID-19 cases Sunday, including two Army soldiers.



A ranking Army officer based in Pocheon, north of Seoul, was diagnosed with the coronavirus after returning from leave, according to the Ministry of National Defense.



A rank-and-file solider serving in Inje, Gangwon Province, tested positive, having contacted an infected civilian during his stay in Gimje, North Jeolla Province, on leave, it added.



Two civilian employees at Army bases in Jangseong, South Jeolla Province, and Gimcheon, North Gyeongsang Province, respectively, were also confirmed to be infected with the virus.



The latest cases raised the total number of infections reported among the military population to 929. Among them, 93 are undergoing medical treatment, while the others have been completely cured. (Yonhap)



