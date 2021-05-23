[Market Close-up] Device shipment shortage unnerves Samsung Electronics investors

A person is seen walking past Samsung D'light store, which displays a promotional image of Samsung Electronics flagship smartphone Galaxy S21, in Seocho-gu district, Seoul in April. (Yonhap)

Concerns about electronic device shipments due to a global semiconductor component shortage is leaving retail stock investors unnerved as their net purchases of Samsung Electronics common shares worth 22.6 trillion won ($20 billion) so far this year appears to have barely yielded returns.



Foreign investors, on the other hand, are fleeing South Korea‘s largest handset producer and semiconductor manufacturer. Samsung Electronics has been the most heavily sold stock by foreign investors year-to-date among Korea’s listed shares, as they divested net 10.7 trillion-won worth of shares since January.



Local analysts are revising down their target stock prices of Samsung Electronics. Despite positive notes on its foundry chip manufacturing business, hindered shipments of consumer goods will sap investor confidence for the time being.



Hana Financial Investment’s semiconductor analyst Claire Kim on Friday revised Samsung Electronics‘ 12-month forward target stock price to 101,000 won apiece, down from 110,000 won as of January.



Kim noted that the shortage of components, such as driver integrated circuits and mobile application processors, has started to hamper shipments of Samsung Electronics mobile handsets and consumer electronics devices from the second quarter.



“The unprecedented component shortage is affecting production of various applications, and this is a cause of concern for (end-product) businesses,” Kim noted in the report. “Benefits from the base effect (from the coronavirus crisis last year) is becoming more elusive, and this puts pressure on investor sentiment.”



Samsung Electronics shares have lost momentum since its foundry chip plant in Austin, Texas was forced to shut down due to heavy snowfall, and shipment concerns are adding more downward pressure, Kim added.



