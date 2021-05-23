Teenage addiction to smartphones, internet rises in 2021 amid pandemic

(123rf)

The number of South Korean students at high risk of addiction to smartphones and the internet increased last year on extended online classes at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a government survey showed Sunday.



According to the annual survey of 1.27 million fourth, seventh and 10th graders nationwide by the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family, a total of 229,000 students were found to be in danger of overdependence on smartphones or the internet, nearly unchanged from a year earlier.



Among them, 30,000 were believed to be excessively dependent on either the internet or smartphones, up from 28,000 surveyed last year.



In particular, the number of teens overdependent on the internet increased to 16,000 in 2021 from 14,000 the previous year.



The ministry said the protracted novel coronavirus pandemic has led students to spend more time surfing online using personal computers or tablets before and after online classes at home.



"Students tend to use the internet not only through smartphones but also personal computers and other media at home," a ministry official said. "And they stay at home much longer than in the past due to tight social distancing."



The ministry said it plans to provide counseling, medical treatment and other care programs to severely addicted students. (Yonhap)