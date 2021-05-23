[Herald Interview] ‘US-owned hotel should be moved out of proposed Yongsan park’

Sung Jang-hyun, the mayor of Yongsan-gu (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)

Yongsan-gu mayor said that a US military resort hotel in the city should be out of an envisioned national park slated to open within a decade.



Upon the agreement made between Korea and the US in 2003, the US Forces Korea headquarters and the United Nations Command moved to Pyeongtaek in 2018, ending the US military presence in the city. In 2005, the Korean government announced plans to build the nation’s first urban national park in the area by 2027.



“The land occupied by foreign troops -- Japan and the US -- for nearly 140 years is now being returned,” said Sung Jang-hyun, the mayor of Yongsan-gu, in an interview with The Korea Herald.



“On the land with a huge history, pain and resentment, the park should be created in a way that we don’t feel ashamed of for future generations,” he said.



The first task he sees is to move the military resort hotel outside the proposed park.



Although most military facilities moved to Osan and Pyeongtaek, some, including a heliport, a protective facility for the heliport and Dragon Hill Lodge for US troops, remain at the Yongsan base. The US Embassy will also be relocated from Jongno-gu, Seoul to Yongsan.



“It is understandable that necessary facilities, such as a heliport and a protective facility, should be reserved for the alliance and military operational needs of the two countries. But, the resort hotel should not remain. It should be moved out of the park,” Sung said.





The area occupied by the US military base in Yongsan is shown outlined in white. Areas to become part of the national urban park are showm shaded dark green, with sports facilities in orange. (Yongsan-gu)