National

Ministry says deals with US vaccine makers will make Korea a global vaccine hub

By Kim Arin
Published : May 23, 2021 - 10:32       Updated : May 23, 2021 - 15:12
South Korean Minister of Health and Welfare Kwon Deok-cheol (left) and US Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra (Ministry of Health and Welfare)
Kang Do-tae, the vice health minister, told a news briefing Sunday that through the partnership with the US, the two countries will be “responding to the public health crisis together.” Korea would “play a crucial role in easing a global shortage in vaccines,” and “take a meaningful step forward in emerging as the world’s vaccine factory,” he said.

Samsung Biologics entered into a deal with Moderna on Saturday to provide fill and finish manufacturing services and supply packaging of its COVID-19 vaccine in Korea.

The Korean company will help Moderna complete the final stage in the manufacturing process of putting a bulk vaccine into vials and packaging them up for shipping. Korea has secured 40 million doses of Moderna’s vaccine, which was granted approval here on Friday, becoming one of four vaccines greenlighted in the country along with AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson’s.

Jung Eun-young, heading the ministry’s COVID-19 vaccine introduction task force, which launched in April, said the Moderna’s deal with Samsung Biologics meant “Korea is now equipped with the basis for imanufacturing mRNA vaccines for the first time,” and that it would help the country “secure mRNA vaccines in the long run.”

The fill and finish of “hundreds of millions of doses” of Moderna’s vaccine will be taking place in Korea, she said.

In response to The Korea Herald’s question asking how the vaccine partnership with the US will improve Korea’s own vaccine rollout in terms of speeding up the delivery timeline or expanding access to supply, Jung said: “Korea already has locked in enough vaccines to give 192 million people. The vaccines are being brought in here without delays, and as such we will be getting to herd immunity by November’s end.”

SK Bioscience, through a February deal, is licensed to manufacture 40 million doses of Novavax’s protein-based vaccine candidate for Korea. The two companies also have an arrangement for a technology transfer that excludes Matrix-M adjuvant, a key component of the vaccine candidate.

The ministry did not elucidate how the partnership will assist Korea, with only 3 percent of the population fully vaccinated to date, attain its own vaccination goals.

“President Moon Jae-in’s visit to the White House has further strengthened the Korea-US alliance on COVID-19 vaccines,” Minister of Health and Welfare Kwon Deok-cheol was quoted as saying in Washington.

“If Korea, which boasts a top production capacity, and the US, with its vaccine development expertise, work together,” the bilateral partnership could “help the world defeat COVID-19 through rapid production and supply of vaccines,” he said. He said Korea would be consolidating its place as a “global vaccine powerhouse.”

The minister said he and US Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra “recognized the importance and urgency of tackling vaccine supply to overcome the pandemic” in a meeting Friday, and that they agreed to work together to build capacity for global vaccine production.

The minister said Korea has promised to expand its role in Global Health Security Agenda, a pandemic preparedness initiative, to which the country will be contributing $200 million over the next five years.

By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)
