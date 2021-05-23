 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
National

Additional batch of Pfizer vaccines for 219,000 people arrives in S. Korea

By Yonhap
Published : May 23, 2021 - 09:29       Updated : May 23, 2021 - 09:29

A medical worker prepares to give a Pfizer vaccine shot at an inoculation center in eastern Seoul in this file photo taken on May 17, 2021. (Yonhap)
A medical worker prepares to give a Pfizer vaccine shot at an inoculation center in eastern Seoul in this file photo taken on May 17, 2021. (Yonhap)
Another batch of the new coronavirus vaccine by US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc., enough to inoculate 219,000 people, arrived in South Korea on Sunday, as the country aims to speed up its inoculation program.

South Korea and Pfizer earlier signed a direct contract to secure 66 million doses that can vaccinate 33 million people.

A total of 3.75 million doses of two-dose Pfizer jabs have been shipped in as of Sunday, with another batch of 3.25 million doses set to arrive here by the end of June.

South Korea currently provides Pfizer jabs to seniors age 75 and above, or those working at facilities for elderly citizens.

The country has so far secured shots for 99 million people, which is more than enough to inoculate the 52 million population. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114