Additional batch of Pfizer vaccines for 219,000 people arrives in S. Korea

A medical worker prepares to give a Pfizer vaccine shot at an inoculation center in eastern Seoul in this file photo taken on May 17, 2021. (Yonhap)

Another batch of the new coronavirus vaccine by US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc., enough to inoculate 219,000 people, arrived in South Korea on Sunday, as the country aims to speed up its inoculation program.



South Korea and Pfizer earlier signed a direct contract to secure 66 million doses that can vaccinate 33 million people.



A total of 3.75 million doses of two-dose Pfizer jabs have been shipped in as of Sunday, with another batch of 3.25 million doses set to arrive here by the end of June.



South Korea currently provides Pfizer jabs to seniors age 75 and above, or those working at facilities for elderly citizens.



The country has so far secured shots for 99 million people, which is more than enough to inoculate the 52 million population. (Yonhap)