Moon, Biden agree on strong alliance in summit talks

Presidents Moon Jae-in and Joe Biden hold summit talks at the White House in Washington on Friday. (Yonhap)



WASHINGTON/SEOUL -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in and his American counterpart, Joe Biden, agreed Friday on the importance of a stronger alliance between the nations, in their first-ever summit at the White House.





Moon said he and Biden has confirmed a "joint commitment" to the strengthening of the alliance and peace on the Korean Peninsula. He was speaking at the outset of an expanded summit session following one-one-one talks and a follow-up meeting joined by a few key aides.





He added South Korea will cooperate closely with the U.S. for the complete denuclearization of Korea and open a new era of partnerships on such global issues as overcoming COVID-19 and tackling climate change.





Biden agreed that the Seoul-Washington alliance is fundamental to peace and stability in the entire world.





He expressed hope that bilateral relations will further develop.





The two plan to hold a joint press conference on the results of their discussions and issue a joint statement.





Biden may formally express his support for the 2018 inter-Korean summit agreement, called the Panmunjom Declaration, according to a Cheong Wa Dae official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity. It remains uncertain whether the Singapore summit deal between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will be included in the joint statement.





Moon is also seeking faster delivery of U.S.-made vaccines and technology transfer for local production. Among the options proposed is a bilateral vaccine swap deal.





The official raised the possibility of accords on scrapping the U.S.-set restrictions on South Korea's ballistic missile development under the decades-old missile guidelines of the alliance and promoting nuclear energy cooperation, including the export of reactors together.





Cooperation in such high-tech industries is another key summit agenda item, with the Biden administration campaigning to address vulnerabilities in the supply chains, especially of semiconductors, large capacity batteries, biohealth and critical minerals.



