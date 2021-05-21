Karaoke owner accused of murder ‘deeply sorry’

Heo Min-woo speaks to the press in front of the Michuholl Police Station on Friday before being handed over to the prosecution (Yonhap)
Karaoke owner Heo Min-woo, 34, was handed over to the prosecution to face murder and other charges Friday. He is accused of brutally killing and mutilating a male customer after a quarrel over payment.
Heo is also accused of dismembering and deserting a dead body and violating the Infectious Disease Control and Prevention Act, the Incheon Jungbu Police Station said Friday.
The accused man stood in front of the Michuholl Police Station in Incheon on Friday and spoke to the press. “I am sorry,” he said after a question from a reporter about his feelings toward the victim’s family. “I was struggling emotionally,” he said when asked why he confessed after previously denying he had committed a crime.
Heo took off his mask upon a request from the press and said, “I am deeply sorry. I will not fight ever again. I am sorry.”
The victim, a customer in his 40s, was killed around 2:06 a.m. on April 22 at a karaoke in Sinpo-dong, Jung-gu, Incheon.
By Byun Hye-jin (hyejin2@heraldcorp.com
)