 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
National

Karaoke owner accused of murder ‘deeply sorry’

By Byun Hye-jin
Published : May 21, 2021 - 19:00       Updated : May 21, 2021 - 19:00
Heo Min-woo speaks to the press in front of the Michuholl Police Station on Friday before being handed over to the prosecution (Yonhap)
Heo Min-woo speaks to the press in front of the Michuholl Police Station on Friday before being handed over to the prosecution (Yonhap)
Karaoke owner Heo Min-woo, 34, was handed over to the prosecution to face murder and other charges Friday. He is accused of brutally killing and mutilating a male customer after a quarrel over payment.

Heo is also accused of dismembering and deserting a dead body and violating the Infectious Disease Control and Prevention Act, the Incheon Jungbu Police Station said Friday.

The accused man stood in front of the Michuholl Police Station in Incheon on Friday and spoke to the press. “I am sorry,” he said after a question from a reporter about his feelings toward the victim’s family. “I was struggling emotionally,” he said when asked why he confessed after previously denying he had committed a crime.

Heo took off his mask upon a request from the press and said, “I am deeply sorry. I will not fight ever again. I am sorry.”

The victim, a customer in his 40s, was killed around 2:06 a.m. on April 22 at a karaoke in Sinpo-dong, Jung-gu, Incheon.

By Byun Hye-jin (hyejin2@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114