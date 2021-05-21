DSME seeks to localize key eco-friendly motor technology





Officials of DSME and Hyosung Heavy attend a preliminary deal ceremony on Thursday at DSME’s R&D center in Siheung, Gyeonggi Province. (DSME)





South Korea’s shipbuilder Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering said Friday that it will localize a core technology to propel ships, in order to advance its competitiveness, especially regarding high value-added vessels.



DSME has signed a memorandum of understanding with Hyosung Heavy Industries, the industrial motor manufacturer under Hyosung Group, to jointly develop a shaft generator motor using permanent magnet, according to officials.



A shaft generator motor is a technology in shipbuilding that reduces the emission of carbon dioxide and sulfur oxides by increasing engine efficiency.



Both DSME and Hyosung Heavy have been applying the induction-type shaft generator motor system since 2019 to large crude oil carriers but have relied on imports for container ship construction.



The new magnet type is expected to raise fuel efficiency by 3 percent and also save interior space.



“Once we succeed in this joint project, we will be able to fully localize the technology and consequently save the time and energy required in securing necessary parts,” said an official of DSME.



By Bae Hyun-jung (tellme@heraldcorp.com)

