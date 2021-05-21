 Back To Top
Entertainment

Members of BTS fan group Army react to new single, ‘Butter’

By Park Jun-hee
Published : May 21, 2021 - 17:04       Updated : May 21, 2021 - 17:04
Stills from BTS music videos. (Big Hit Entertainment)
Stills from BTS music videos. (Big Hit Entertainment)

K-pop powerhouse BTS’ new single landed well with fans Friday.

Fans are brimming with excitement and pride as the song melts into their hearts. Here is a little sneak peek into how members of the BTS fandom community, Army, are reacting to the globe-trotting group’s digital single.

One fan wrote, “BTS’ music video clip has our hearts!” The tweet garnered more than 680 likes and around 2,000 retweets in 30 minutes. Another fan tweeted, “BTS is insane for this. SO HOT.” Another avid Army member wrote, “You butter be ready for BTS’ new album in June.”

Meanwhile, Jungkook, BTSBackWithButter, SpreadTheButter and “eyebrow piercing” are among Twitter’s top keywords.

By Park Jun-hee (junheee@heraldcorp.com)  
