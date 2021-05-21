Intercultural group launched for foreign, Korean residents of Yeongdeungpo-gu

Residents of Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, conduct public outreach on a sidewalk in the district. (Yeongdeungpo-gu)
Yeongdeungpo-gu, the district in Seoul with the highest number of foreign residents, has established an intercultural communication group comprising South Korean and foreign residents to actively discuss regional policies and enhance public-private cooperation.
Based on data reported by the Ministry of the Interior and Safety in November last year, Yeongdeungpo-gu had 55,524 foreign residents, who made up 14.1 percent of all residents in the district.
The district government said it had selected 20 group members through an official announcement.
Yeongdeungpo-gu Mayor Chai hyun-il said he looked forward to seeing the group express the vivid voices and opinions of the district’s Korean and foreign residents.
“I believe the group will present highly effective agendas for multicultural policies. To leap forward as a truly global city, Yeongdeungpo-gu would take care of the multicultural support policy,” he added.
The group is to carry out various activities ranging from proposals to reviews, debate initiatives and listening to public opinion. It will also devise public relations tasks for each division, and will create subcommittees to address matters such as culture, education and other topics.
By Sanjay Kumar (sanjaykumar@heraldcorp.com
)