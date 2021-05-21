 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
National

Intercultural group launched for foreign, Korean residents of Yeongdeungpo-gu

By Sunjay Kumar
Published : May 21, 2021 - 18:08       Updated : May 21, 2021 - 18:08
Residents of Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, conduct public outreach on a sidewalk in the district. (Yeongdeungpo-gu)
Residents of Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, conduct public outreach on a sidewalk in the district. (Yeongdeungpo-gu)

Yeongdeungpo-gu, the district in Seoul with the highest number of foreign residents, has established an intercultural communication group comprising South Korean and foreign residents to actively discuss regional policies and enhance public-private cooperation.

Based on data reported by the Ministry of the Interior and Safety in November last year, Yeongdeungpo-gu had 55,524 foreign residents, who made up 14.1 percent of all residents in the district.

The district government said it had selected 20 group members through an official announcement.

Yeongdeungpo-gu Mayor Chai hyun-il said he looked forward to seeing the group express the vivid voices and opinions of the district’s Korean and foreign residents.

“I believe the group will present highly effective agendas for multicultural policies. To leap forward as a truly global city, Yeongdeungpo-gu would take care of the multicultural support policy,” he added.

The group is to carry out various activities ranging from proposals to reviews, debate initiatives and listening to public opinion. It will also devise public relations tasks for each division, and will create subcommittees to address matters such as culture, education and other topics.

By Sanjay Kumar (sanjaykumar@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114