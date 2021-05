Police patrolling Jeju Airport to fight COVID-19 as more tourists visit the island

Police on Jeju Island are reinforcing preventive measures against the coronavirus as the resort island attracts a growing number of tourists.Jeju police will patrol Jeju International Airport with tourist police May 24-31, and will regularly inspect the area to prevent people from violating social distancing rules or mask mandates.“The number of tourists visiting Jeju Island is surging to pre-COVID levels, nearly 70,000 people a day, and tension is rising as some people do not wear masks in the airport,” a police official said.By Byun Hye-jin ( hyejin2@heraldcorp.com