Police patrolling Jeju Airport to fight COVID-19 as more tourists visit the island

A police officer inspects tourists who have just landed at Jeju International Airport. (Jeju police website)
Police on Jeju Island are reinforcing preventive measures against the coronavirus as the resort island attracts a growing number of tourists.
Jeju police will patrol Jeju International Airport with tourist police May 24-31, and will regularly inspect the area to prevent people from violating social distancing rules or mask mandates.
“The number of tourists visiting Jeju Island is surging to pre-COVID levels, nearly 70,000 people a day, and tension is rising as some people do not wear masks in the airport,” a police official said.
By Byun Hye-jin (hyejin2@heraldcorp.com
)