Sobaeksan’s floral beauty in full bloom

This file photo shows royal azaleas in full bloom. (The Sobaek Mountain National Park Northern Office)



The fragrant beauty of royal azaleas blooms around April each year. The azaleas, “cheoljjuk” in Korean, are ready to fill the gardens with a potpourri of pink and purple.



The Sobaek Mountain National Park Northern Office said Thursday that royal azaleas near the Yeonhwa peak have begun to bloom. The azalea flowers are expected to be at their peak on May 29 and 30.







