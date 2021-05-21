 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
Life&Style

Sobaeksan’s floral beauty in full bloom

By Park Jun-hee
Published : May 21, 2021 - 14:53       Updated : May 21, 2021 - 14:53
This file photo shows royal azaleas in full bloom. (The Sobaek Mountain National Park Northern Office)
This file photo shows royal azaleas in full bloom. (The Sobaek Mountain National Park Northern Office)

The fragrant beauty of royal azaleas blooms around April each year. The azaleas, “cheoljjuk” in Korean, are ready to fill the gardens with a potpourri of pink and purple.

The Sobaek Mountain National Park Northern Office said Thursday that royal azaleas near the Yeonhwa peak have begun to bloom. The azalea flowers are expected to be at their peak on May 29 and 30. 


This file photo shows royal azaleas in full bloom. (The Sobaek Mountain National Park Northern Office)
This file photo shows royal azaleas in full bloom. (The Sobaek Mountain National Park Northern Office)

The Sobaek Mountain Royal Azalea Festival hosted by Danyang, North Chungcheong Province, has been canceled for two consecutive years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Sobaek Mountain Royal Azalea Festival will be held online from May 29-30. This year’s festival is hosted by Yeongju, North Gyeongsang Province.

An official from the office said that it was crucial to adhere to the nation’s distancing quarantine rules and wear a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19 when visiting Sobaeksan.

By Park Jun-hee (junheee@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114