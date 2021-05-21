Sobaeksan’s floral beauty in full bloom

This file photo shows royal azaleas in full bloom. (The Sobaek Mountain National Park Northern Office)
The fragrant beauty of royal azaleas blooms around April each year. The azaleas, “cheoljjuk” in Korean, are ready to fill the gardens with a potpourri of pink and purple.
The Sobaek Mountain National Park Northern Office said Thursday that royal azaleas near the Yeonhwa peak have begun to bloom. The azalea flowers are expected to be at their peak on May 29 and 30.
This file photo shows royal azaleas in full bloom. (The Sobaek Mountain National Park Northern Office)
The Sobaek Mountain Royal Azalea Festival hosted by Danyang, North Chungcheong Province, has been canceled for two consecutive years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Sobaek Mountain Royal Azalea Festival will be held online from May 29-30. This year’s festival is hosted by Yeongju, North Gyeongsang Province.
An official from the office said that it was crucial to adhere to the nation’s distancing quarantine rules and wear a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19 when visiting Sobaeksan.
By Park Jun-hee (junheee@heraldcorp.com
)