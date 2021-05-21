 Back To Top
Life&Style

S. Korea celebrates Together Day

By Sunjay Kumar
Published : May 21, 2021 - 18:13       Updated : May 21, 2021 - 18:13
A ceremony to mark the 14th Together Day (Ministry of Justice)
A ceremony to mark the 14th Together Day (Ministry of Justice)

Cities across South Korea hosted multicultural events as part of the Justice Ministry’s Together Day festival Thursday.

The Justice Ministry hosted an event to commemorate Together Day with the objective of creating a society where Korean people and foreign residents of Korea can live together respecting each other’s cultures and traditions.

Justice Minister Park Beom-kye delivered congratulatory remarks during the ceremony.

Together Day was officially designated as a day of national celebration in 2008 as part of the Framework Act on Treatment of Foreigners Residing in the Republic of Korea.

Although fewer cultural performances and events were held this year due to the pandemic, online and offline ceremonies were held in various parts of Korea, with participation limited to meet social distancing guidelines.

By Sanjay Kumar (sanjaykumar@heraldcorp.com)
