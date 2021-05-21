Man booked for animal abuse

This file photo shows a picture of a cat. (123rf)
A man in his 80s was booked on charges of violating the Animal Protection Act, police said.
According to the Pohang Nambu Police Station, the man was arrested on two counts of animal cruelty. The man is accused of throwing two cat carcasses on his neighbor’s rooftop on May 12. Police said he said he did this because he felt “unhappy” about his neighbor feeding stray cats.
The victim submitted a petition on the Cheong Wa Dae website, calling for “a thorough investigation and punishment to stamp out animal violence.” It also stressed that cruelty to animals is a “critical issue that has made serious threats to people.”
The police have launched an investigation into the case and said it would summon the man if the abuse is confirmed.
By Park Jun-hee (junheee@heraldcorp.com
)