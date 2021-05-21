 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
National

Man booked for animal abuse

By Park Jun-hee
Published : May 21, 2021 - 14:11       Updated : May 21, 2021 - 14:12
This file photo shows a picture of a cat. (123rf)
This file photo shows a picture of a cat. (123rf)

A man in his 80s was booked on charges of violating the Animal Protection Act, police said.

According to the Pohang Nambu Police Station, the man was arrested on two counts of animal cruelty. The man is accused of throwing two cat carcasses on his neighbor’s rooftop on May 12. Police said he said he did this because he felt “unhappy” about his neighbor feeding stray cats.

The victim submitted a petition on the Cheong Wa Dae website, calling for “a thorough investigation and punishment to stamp out animal violence.” It also stressed that cruelty to animals is a “critical issue that has made serious threats to people.”

The police have launched an investigation into the case and said it would summon the man if the abuse is confirmed.

By Park Jun-hee (junheee@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114